Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 12 2018 8:06pm 01:58 Re-design for Edmonton Transit There’s a new plan to get better results from Edmonton Transit, which costs the city $340 million a year. But will the changes draw more passengers or drive people to cars? Vinesh Pratap explains. Edmonton Bus Network Redesign adjusted after public feedback <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4544859/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4544859/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?