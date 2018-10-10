Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 10 2018 6:08pm 01:44 Greenpeace points fingers at top plastic pollution producers Tim Hortons and McDonald’s make the top five list when it comes to producing plastic that contributes to litter and pollution in North America, according to Greenpeace. Tom Hayes reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4535058/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4535058/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?