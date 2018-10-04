Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 4 2018 6:08pm 02:33 Latest Homicide victim identified as 18-year-old from Scarborough Toronto police have identified the victim of the city’s 83rd Homicide. Caryn Lieberman has more on who he is and the investigation to find his killer. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4518489/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4518489/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?