The Morning Show October 2 2018 9:59am 03:40 Award winning author Alix Hawley on her new book, My Name is a Knife Author Alix Hawley talks about her award winning book, My Name is a Knife, and how she started writing about Daniel Boone <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4508569/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4508569/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?