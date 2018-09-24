Crime September 24 2018 6:15pm 01:17 Victim impact statements heard at Cosby Trial Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a Toronto woman at his Philadelphia home in 2004. Victim impact statements were read out in court today. Katherine Ward reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4482850/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4482850/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?