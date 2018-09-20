Climate Change September 20 2018 2:05pm 02:18 Ontario PCs introduce legislation scrapping Green Energy Act Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government has introduced legislation to put an end to the province’s Green Energy Act, Energy Minister Greg Rickford announced Thursday afternoon. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4470161/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4470161/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?