Global News at Noon Toronto September 17 2018 1:01pm 01:57 Legislature sits for rare midnight session at Queen’s Park The legislature sat for a rare midnight session meant to speed up the passage of a controversial bill to cut Toronto’s city council nearly in half. Marianna Dimain has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4457648/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4457648/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?