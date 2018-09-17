The Morning Show September 17 2018 9:59am 04:55 Is Canada ready for a two-tier healthcare system? The Panel on discusses Maxime Bernier’s pitch for a two-tier healthcare system and if the Liberals need to start spending the money budgeting for Canada’s veterans <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4456586/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4456586/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?