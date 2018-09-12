5th Side Road And 4th Line
September 12 2018 11:15am
00:46

Scenes from the Innisfil, Ont. crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck

A student was transported to a hospital by air ambulance following a crash involving a school bus and a pick-up truck in Innisfil, Ont., on Sept. 12, 2018.

Responsive site?

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.