Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
Barrie
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Ottawa
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Ad Choices
Topics
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Smart Living
Money
Entertainment
Health
Commentary
Trending
Sports
Video
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Ad Choices
Live Event
2 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin’s life, legacy celebrated at Detroit funeral
The Morning Show
August 31 2018 10:20am
02:01
Is putting a plus-size model on a magazine cover sending the wrong message?
The Panel talks a plus size model on a magazine cover
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4420861/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4420861/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
Canada’s best Model UN team
03:24
Ontario premier aims to reduce Toronto city council’s size
02:10
Ford says he was ‘pretty clear’ on reducing the cost of government
02:31
Doug Ford introducing legislation to reduce size, cost of government
03:44
Prime Minister Trudeau meets with Ontario premier Doug Ford for the first time
03:17
Danforth shooting victim thanks rescuers while being loaded into ambulance
01:06
Chaos at Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall in moments following suspected shooting
00:54
Video Home
02:52
The Morning Show
Remembering Swissair Flight 111
03:47
The Morning Show
Transitioning teens to post-secondary life
03:53
The Morning Show
Avoiding fees when you travel
04:39
The Morning Show
Should taxpayers foot the bill for a murderer’s PTSD treatment?
02:24
The Morning Show
U.S. Open apologizes to tennis player who fixed her shirt
04:09
The Morning Show
Molly Johnson on the Kensington Market Jazz Festival
03:04
The Morning Show
Why do we mourn for people we don’t know?
04:50
The Morning Show
The launch of the Indigenous People’s Atlas of Canada
04:59
The Morning Show
Snow Patrol on their new album
03:25
The Morning Show
Is this pill the holy grail of weight loss?
05:09
The Morning Show
The Directors of ‘Cardinals’
05:42
The Morning Show
Does Canada need a handgun ban?
03:23
The Morning Show
Is the marijuana impairment test accurate?
06:39
The Morning Show
Caring for children and aging parents
04:35
The Morning Show
Carnival Eats returns to Food Network Canada
04:37
The Morning Show
Aviva and the Barrel Boys pay tribute to Leonard Cohen
03:18
The Morning Show
Neon Dreams on leaving their show with Hedley
06:21
The Morning Show
Is NAFTA dead?
03:08
The Morning Show
Even homeowners say house prices are too high
03:20
The Morning Show
How to become a leader
03:34
The Morning Show
Jon Vinyl performs Star Crossed
05:32
The Morning Show
The cast of Degrassi reunites at Fan Expo
05:36
The Morning Show
What will Maxime Bernier’s departure mean for the PC Party?
02:11
The Morning Show
Do you know millennial slang?
04:11
The Morning Show
See it or Skip it: Happytime Murders or Searching?
01:11
The Morning Show
No amount of alcohol is safe, new study says
05:42
The Morning Show
Dos & Don’ts: Asking someone out in public settings
00:54
The Morning Show
The latest trend in yoga…puppies
00:37
The Morning Show
What happens when a dog learns to use a hose
04:55
The Morning Show
“Making it” & craft paper flowers with Dayna Isom Johnson
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
Global National Mandarin
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive