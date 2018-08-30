Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 30 2018 6:09pm 02:05 37-year-old Toronto man charged with 2nd-degree murder of his mother As Catherine McDonald reports, Matthew Maxwell appeared in court on Thursday needing medical attention. He is accused of killing his mother, Colleen Maxwell. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4420365/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4420365/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?