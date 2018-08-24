The Morning Show August 24 2018 10:07am 04:55 “Making it” & craft paper flowers with Dayna Isom Johnson Judge of the hit crafting show, “Making it”, Dayna Isom Johnson talks about the positivity of the show and demonstrates unique ways to decorate with paper flowers. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4407179/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4407179/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?