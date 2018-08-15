Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 15 2018 5:53pm 02:29 Canada’s Wonderland unveils plans for record-breaking coaster in 2019 ‘Yukon Striker’ will feature a massive 90-degree drop. It will be Canada’s first dive coaster and the tallest, fastest and longest in the world. Mark Carcasole reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4390193/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4390193/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?