end gun violence August 14 2018 8:54am 01:19 Liberal MPP speaks on bill to end gun violence Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter said Tuesday her private members bill will allow Toronto and other cities to ban the sale of ammunition if it passes. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4386408/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4386408/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?