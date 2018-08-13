Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 13 2018 6:06pm 02:02 Google tracks you without your knowledge An investigation by the Associated Press has found that many Google users are being unwittingly tracked by the company. As Sean O’Shea reports, privacy experts say the findings are concerning. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4385665/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4385665/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?