Canada August 10 2018 12:52pm 01:10 Ottawa mosque loses charity status for promoting ‘hate and intolerance’ The federal government has stripped one of Ottawa’s largest mosques of its charity status over “activities that promote hate and intolerance.” Ottawa mosque loses charity status for promoting ‘hate and intolerance’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4381117/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4381117/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?