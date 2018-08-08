The Morning Show August 8 2018 9:45am 04:39 How to stop arguing with your kids Author of ‘I Am So The Boss Of You’ Kathy Buckworth along with Psychologist and Author Sara Dimerman join The Parenting Playbook to talk about arguing with your kids. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4376056/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4376056/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?