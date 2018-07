The Bodo Archaeological Site is one of the largest and most well-preserved pre-contact archaeological areas in Western Canada. Located 35kms south of Provost, the large site has provided invaluable insight to the human activity and habitation as early as 5000 years ago. You have the unique opportunity to take part in the excavation and contribute to the discovery of Alberta’s past. Programs include half-day school tours, overnight camps, Dig-it Camps and Family Lifeways camps.