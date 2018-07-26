Global News at Noon Toronto July 26 2018 11:27am 00:38 Police search for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run on Eglinton West Toronto police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue West neighbourhood overnight. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4354539/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4354539/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?