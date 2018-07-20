Global News at 11 Lethbridge July 20 2018 9:56pm 01:39 ‘We couldn’t find flames’: Fire chief describes battling Barons Hotel blaze About 50 firefighters from seven different departments responded to the fire at Barons Hotel on Thursday. Matt Battochio reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4344956/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4344956/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?