Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 17 2018 5:51pm 02:27 Growing concern for blacklegged ticks, Lyme disease in eastern Toronto Toronto Public Health officials are warning people about exposure to blacklegged ticks now that the warmer weather is upon on. Caryn Lieberman reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4216541/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4216541/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?