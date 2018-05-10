Canada May 10 2018 10:26am 00:20 Alek Minassian’s family devastated by van attack: lawyer The lawyer for Alek Minassian, the man accused in the deadly Toronto van attack, said the family “stand behind their son,” but remain devastated by the attack he allegedly committed. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4199711/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4199711/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?