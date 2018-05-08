Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 8 2018 8:02pm 01:18 Plan sees Edmonton Coliseum transformed into housing A group of architects, engineers and developers has submitted a plan to turn the Coliseum and exhibition lands into a housing development. Kim Smith explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4196197/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4196197/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?