Global News Morning Edmonton May 8 2018 10:48am 03:29 City of Edmonton: 11th Annual Get Ready in the Park This free, family-friendly event invites the public to talk with emergency responders from Edmonton and the Metro region to learn preparedness tips for a variety of emergencies. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4194304/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4194304/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?