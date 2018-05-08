Education May 8 2018 10:02am 01:45 Kathleen Wynne says cuts to education and healthcare hurt Ontarians Speaking after Monday night’s debate, Kathleen Wynne said Doug Ford would bring cuts that would pit teachers and healthcare professionals against the government. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4194239/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4194239/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?