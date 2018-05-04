Global News at Noon Toronto May 4 2018 12:07pm 02:07 York University striking staff stage Day of Action Striking York University staff are getting support from other unions in the province as they stage a day of action. Caryn Lieberman is there with more. Union leaders stage day of action for striking workers at York University <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4187405/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4187405/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?