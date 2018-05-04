Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 4 2018 11:22am 02:03 Lear Corporation, Unifor at a standstill in Ajax The workers at the Lear Ajax automotive parts manufacturing facility are on strike. They are looking for fair wages, but the company will not budge and they are threatening plant closure. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4187264/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4187264/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?