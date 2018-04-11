Canada April 11 2018 4:43pm 00:33 Truck involved in Humboldt Broncos fatal bus crash in salvage yard The semi-truck involved in a fatal collision with the team bus of the Humboldt Broncos was seen Wednesday in a salvage yard. Damage could be seen on parts of the vehicle. Calgary truck company owner speaks after Humboldt Broncos crash <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4138551/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4138551/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?