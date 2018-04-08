Global National April 8 2018 11:41pm 01:51 Memorial grows at Saskatchewan arena for Humboldt Broncos One of the largest memorials for the Humboldt Broncos is outside Elgar Petersen Arena. Quinn Ohler reports from Humboldt, Saskatchewan on the victims are being honoured. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4131624/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4131624/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?