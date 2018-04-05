Global News at 6 Halifax
April 5 2018 5:00pm
02:02

State of the art neo-natal care unit comes to Halifax’s IWK Health Centre

Thu, Apr 5: Parents of premature infants will now be able to spend their time in the NICU unit with their newborns by their side 24/7. Alexa MacLean has more.

