Global News at 11 Lethbridge February 28 2018 7:51pm 04:18 1-on-1 with UCP Leader Jason Kenney United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney was in Lethbridge on Wednesday. Liam Nixon sat down with Kenney to get his thoughts on a range of political topics. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4055002/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4055002/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?