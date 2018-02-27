LGBTQ community activist says Toronto police chief is victim blaming

Tue, Feb 27: In a report the Globe and Mail published on Tuesday, Toronto Police chief Mark Saunders is quoted saying police might have identified alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur sooner had people who crossed paths with him come forward more promptly. But an LGBTQ community activitist tells Farah Nasser the community did come forward and that it was the police who didn’t take tips seriously. The activist says it is time for Saunders to step down as chief.