Global News at 5:30 Toronto February 23 2018 6:47pm 02:37 New door-to-door sales rules take effect on March 1 Fri, Feb 23: Ontario consumers will have more protection from predatory door-to-door sales people as of March 1. As Sean O’Shea reports, the law is designed to turn the tables on scammers. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4045072/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4045072/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?