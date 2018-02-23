Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 23 2018 6:47pm
02:37

New door-to-door sales rules take effect on March 1

Fri, Feb 23: Ontario consumers will have more protection from predatory door-to-door sales people as of March 1. As Sean O’Shea reports, the law is designed to turn the tables on scammers.

