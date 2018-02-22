Canada February 22 2018 11:51am 03:53 New drone footage shows extent of flooding, ice jams along Grand River A state of emergency was declared in Brantford, Ontario, on Wednesday, February 21, due to heavy flooding along the Grand River. Brantford, Ont., remains under state of emergency due to flooding risk <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4041232/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4041232/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?