Global News at 5:30 Toronto February 21 2018 6:34pm 04:09 Ice jam near Cambridge causes flooding in Brantford Wed, Feb 21: About 4,900 people were asked to evacuate their homes on Wednesday in Brantford as water poured over the banks of the Grand River. Mark Carcasole reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4039792/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4039792/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?