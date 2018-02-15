Global News at 11 Lethbridge February 15 2018 8:27pm 01:46 A look at the Lethbridge economy Unemployment numbers are on the rise in Lethbridge, but Alberta MLA Shannon Phillips believes there is plenty of room for optimism in the city’s economy. Matthew Battochio reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4029208/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4029208/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?