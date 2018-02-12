Global News at 5:30 Toronto February 12 2018 7:06pm 02:48 Toronto City Council begins final debate over 2018 Mon, Feb 12: As debate around budget continues, Toronto councillors pass a 2.1 per cent residential property tax hike. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4021766/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4021766/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?