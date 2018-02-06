Global News at 5:30 Toronto February 6 2018 6:53pm 01:57 Housing market shifts towards condos Tue, Feb 6: It looks like we’re experiencing yet another shift in the housing market. Tom Hayes looks into the latest trends and the impact those are having on families looking to buy and those looking to sell. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4010306/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4010306/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?