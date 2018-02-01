Global News at 11 Lethbridge February 1 2018 8:12pm 01:48 Lethbridge students gain financial experience in banking exercise For the third straight year, ATB Financial teamed up with Lady of Assumption Elementary School to teach kids about how to save money. Matt Battochio reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4001702/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4001702/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?