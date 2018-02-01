Global News at 5:30 Toronto February 1 2018 6:43pm 03:05 Christine Elliott is in the race, but will her most recent job hurt her? Thu, Feb 1: Elliott’s announcement Thursday afternoon that she is in the Ontario PC Party leadership race forces the hand of Caroline Mulroney. Alan Carter explains. Christine Elliott entering Ontario PC Party leadership race, Caroline Mulroney preparing campaign <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4001541/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4001541/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?