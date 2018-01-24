Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 24 2018 8:10pm 01:58 Wage and business concerns for Alberta restaurants Many restaurant owners have said hiking the minimum wage will hurt their business. Now, new numbers show Albertans are spending less on dining out. Fletcher Kent reports. Minimum wage debate reignites after data shows Albertans are spending less at restaurants <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3985924/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3985924/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?