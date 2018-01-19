Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 19 2018 8:11pm 02:02 Jabs fired between Alberta and Saskatchewan premiers A war of the words is again erupting between premier Rachel Notley and Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall. Tom Vernon tells us what it’s all about. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley offers advice to next Saskatchewan premier <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3977092/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3977092/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?