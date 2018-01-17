Global News at 11 Lethbridge January 17 2018 9:02pm 02:00 Growing Nobleford has no property taxes in 2018 After doubling its population in 15 years, the Village of Nobleford is seeking town status. Matt Battochio reports. Nobleford mayor shares secret to Alberta community’s rapid growth <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3972194/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3972194/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?