Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 16 2018 8:08pm 02:17 Canadian Finals Rodeo lands in Red Deer One of the worst-kept secrets in Alberta has been made public. The Canadian Finals Rodeo is officially heading to Red Deer. Sarah Kraus reports. Red Deer named 2018 host city of Canadian Finals Rodeo <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3969509/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3969509/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?