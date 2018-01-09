The Morning Show January 9 2018 10:19am 07:17 The cast of Schitt’s Creek talks about the new season of the hit show Eugene Levy and the cast of Schitt’s Creek talk about what we can expect in the upcoming fourth season <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3953975/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3953975/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?