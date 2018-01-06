Sports January 6 2018 12:06am 00:54 Canada wins gold at world juniors with 3-1 over Sweden Rob Leth wraps up a dramatic win for Team Canada who beat Sweden 3-1 in the gold medal game at the world junior championships in Buffalo. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3949552/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3949552/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?