Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 3 2018 6:25pm 02:38 Women willing to donate kidney to stranger Wed, Jan 3: Jennen Johnson needs a new kidney and was told she has four years to live. She took out a newspaper ad which was answered by a complete stranger <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3944656/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3944656/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?