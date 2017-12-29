Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 29 2017 8:17pm 02:12 Whyte Avenue is the preferred route for Centre LRT: City administration We’re learning more about another LRT line being planned for Edmonton and how Whyte Avenue might play a big role. Julia Wong explains. Whyte Avenue preferred route for Centre LRT: City administration <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3938890/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3938890/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?