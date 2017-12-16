Canada December 16 2017 4:07pm 02:47 Friends of Barry Sherman and his wife Honey speak after suspicious death Friends of Barry Sherman and his wife Honey, who worked together on several charities, say that the Sherman are good people. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3921081/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3921081/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?