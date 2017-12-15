Crime December 15 2017 10:08pm 00:58 Toronto police say public safety not at risk after 2 bodies found in North York home Toronto Police Homicide Det. Brandon Price said Friday that there is no risk to public safety in the area of a North York home where two bodies were found. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3920521/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3920521/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?